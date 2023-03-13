Huawei’s P60 Series and Mate X3 Foldable Confirmed to Launch This Month

Following multiple rumors and camera samples, Huawei has unveiled the launch date for its P60 series. The company’s new P60 phones, along with the Mate X3 foldable and other products, will be launched on March 23 in China.

While Huawei’s official Weibo post does not provide additional details, more teasers are likely to be released in the days leading up to the event. According to the latest rumors, the P60 series will include at least two devices – a standard P60 model and a P60 Pro.

Huawei P60 Pro is anticipated to feature dual 50MP camera modules with a Sony IMX888 main sensor and an IMX858 ultrawide module. Additionally, it may include a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3.5x magnification.

On the other hand, the standard P60 is expected to come with a 52MP primary camera (IMX789), a 50MP ultrawide module (IMX858), and a 16MP telephoto shooter (IMX351).

Both phones are predicted to launch with a Qualcomm 8 series chipset, likely an LTE-only variant of the Snapdrgoan 8 Gen 2 SoC, since Huawei is barred from using 5G technology outside of China.

According to rumors, the upcoming Mate X3 foldable phone is speculated to have next-generation satellite communication, allowing users to send and receive text and voice messages.

These phones will likely go global a few months after their Chinese launch, but there is no confirmation on that matter yet.