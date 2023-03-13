IT Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna Retires

Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna retired from his services on Monday.

The government appointed Chandna as Director General Debt Management Wing (DMW) last week. He will be holding the post on a contractual basis for three years. He was elevated to grade-22 last week and was supposed to be holding both assignments till he attains superannuation as federal secretary. Later he would switch to the DMW, viewed as a significant slot that deals with sensitive fiscal aspects of the country.

He is an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service with a blend of experience in government service as well as the development sector. Chandna has worked for the government of Pakistan for over 33 years which includes a year of secondment with USAID in Pakistan.

He holds a degree in Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago as well as for Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

He has also worked as Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Special Secretary at the Ministry of Finance where he was heading Debt and Budget wings. He has served as Economic Minister in Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC for over five years where his major responsibility was to liaise with IFIs and the US Administration and keep them abreast of the government’s economic policies.

Chandna has also served as DG of NIM Karachi and Secretary of Planning at the Government of Sindh. He has taught thirty-five courses in Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Contemporary Issues in Global Economics, Managerial Economics, and Issues in Pakistan’s Economy to BBA and MBA students at IBA Karachi.

He has been delivering lectures on Project Management, Program Monitoring and Evaluation, Negotiation Skills, and Decision Making and Change Management. Furthermore, he is a Certified BCURE Trainer.