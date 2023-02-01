Mohsin Mushtaq Appointed as DG Debt Office at Finance Ministry

The government has posted Mohsin Mushtaq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Director General (Debt), Debt Management Office, Finance Division.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mushtaq who is presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Information Technology and Telecommunication Division has been transferred and posted as Director General (Debt) under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

ALSO READ PTCL Appoints Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna as New Chairman

According to the notification, he is also allowed to hold current charge of the post of Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, in addition to his own duties, for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.