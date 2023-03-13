Lahore Announces Early Closure of Schools and Colleges

Lahore’s district civil administration has issued a directive ordering the early closure of all schools and colleges situated along the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally route scheduled today.

In this regard, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, issued the directive on Sunday, ordering the closure of educational institutions at 12 PM.

PTI had earlier announced to hold an election rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar. Besides the closure of educational institutions, the administration has notified the closure of businesses along Circular Road as well.

Previously, the Lahore administration had announced a public holiday on 11 March in connection with the urs of prominent Sufi saint Madhu Lal Hussain.

In this regard, Punjab’s Home Department released a notification declaring a public holiday throughout the Lahore District on 11 March.

Madhu Lal Hussain was a 16th-century Sufi saint and poet who lived in Lahore, which is now in present-day Pakistan. He is widely regarded as a symbol of love and harmony between different religions and is venerated by both Muslims and Hindus in the region.