Dar Assures Pharma Industry of Resolving Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday expressed the commitment of the government to provide essential drugs at affordable prices to the common man and assured the pharmaceutical industry to address their issues at the earliest.

The finance minister chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the pharmaceutical industry’s issues at the Finance Division.

ALSO READ Large Scale Manufacturing Contracts 7.9% in January

The chair was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry to the economic development of the country. The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairman appreciated the decision of the government on resolving the issues of letters of credit (LCs) and fixing the price of paracetamol. He sought the support of the government for addressing their issues related to price adjustment of drugs affected due to devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolving the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy. He directed the authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of the pharmaceutical industry within the existing structure.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to the PM on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman FBR, CEO DRAP, and senior officers attended the meeting.

The delegation of the pharma industry included PPMA Chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari, GSK CEO Erum Shakir Rahim, Ferozsons CEO Osman Waheed, Abbott MD Anis Ahmed, Sante CEO Tauqeer ul Haq, former PPMA chairmen Zahid Saeed and Hamid Raza, FPCCI Vice President Shahzeb Akram, Pharma Bureau ED Ayesha Tammy Haq, and others.