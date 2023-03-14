Demand for UAE Golden Visa Picks Pace After Other Countries Scrap Similar Visas

In recent weeks, there has been a sudden increase in demand for UAE’s Golden Visa from wealthy individuals, especially Indians. This comes after several European Union (EU) countries either ended their Golden Visa programs or restricted property investments.

Greece, recently, doubled the amount needed for a Golden Visa, effective May 2023. Likewise, Portugal and Ireland have scrapped Golden Visa programs due to a massive rise in property prices, particularly residential units.

These developments in European countries have made the UAE an appealing market for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking a UAE Golden Visa, which is available to investors under certain terms. Those who invest AED 2 million in real estate are eligible for a 10-year resident visa.

In recent times, more people are interested in investing in Dubai’s real estate. According to industry experts, one of the main reasons behind this trend is the rising profit that people make from buying properties in Dubai.

Average rents in Dubai rose by over 28% in 2022. Therefore, experts predict that the surge in property investments will continue.

UAE Visit Visa Service for Investors

UAE has encouraged foreign investors to apply for a visit visa to search for business or investment opportunities in the country. The visa does not require a guarantor or host, making it easier for investors to enter the country.

The UAE’s Digital Government, in a statement on its website, advised investors to utilize online services offered by authorities, including the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

The visit visa is valid for a single trip of up to 4 months, with options of 60, 90, or 120 days.