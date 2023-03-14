UAE Announces Massive Decrease in COVID-19 Fines

Starting tomorrow (15 March), individuals who violate COVID-19 precautionary measures in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now pay their fines at a 50% discount. The Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Prosecution has announced that this offer will last for two months.

These fines were introduced when the pandemic began, and penalties were increased as the coronavirus spread, and restrictions intensified. Fines included an AED 3,000 penalty for not wearing a mask or violating social distancing rules, an AED 20,000 penalty for spreading misinformation about coronavirus, and a fine of up to AED 50,000 for breaking home quarantine.

To pay these fines, individuals can visit the Ministry of Interior (MoI) website or app and enter their Emirates ID or passport number.

UAE gradually lifted COVID-19 restrictions, with the biggest restriction, the Al Hosn green pass requirement for public spaces, being lifted in November 2022.

Also, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has declared that all COVID-19 restrictions, except wearing face masks in health facilities and centers for disabled persons, have been removed. Although, most face mask restrictions were lifted in September 2022.