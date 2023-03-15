FBR Still Hasn’t Resumed POS Invoicing Prize Scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) till now has not resumed its suspended Point of Sale (POS) Prize Scheme.

The FBR has promised to restore the POS Prize Scheme and the next Prize Draw was required to be held in the first week of March 2023. However, the FBR on Tuesday did not finalize any preparations for the next draw to be held on March 15, 2023 (today).

The Prize Scheme for customers of Tier-1 retailers is a popular promotional activity that rewards them for making purchases at any of the Tier-1 retailers integrated with FBR. The public helps FBR by insisting on QR-coded receipts from retailers and getting a chance to win prizes after verifying their invoices through Tax Assan App.

FBR assures that, like before, the Prize Draw will be held with complete transparency and fairness. All the verified invoices of February 2023 and of previous months during the period of suspension will be included in the upcoming Prize Draw to be held in the first week of March 2023, FBR claimed.

FBR encourages the general public to actively participate in the Scheme to make it a success by playing their role in documenting the economy.