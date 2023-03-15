Female Bank Manager Resigns After Stealing Millions of Rupees From One Account

In Islamabad, a shocking case of embezzlement has come to light as a woman branch manager of a private bank has resigned from her position after allegedly stealing a whopping Rs20 million from a customer.

The incident has prompted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take immediate action by registering a case against the accused under Section 420.

According to the FIR, the manager reportedly committed the crime by fraudulently withdrawing Rs. 20 million from the customer’s account.

The customer was completely unaware of the transaction until he received a notification of the hefty sum being deducted from his account.

Upon inquiring, the woman manager showed him a fake bank statement in a bid to conceal her crime and assured the customer that there was nothing to worry about.

The FIA has not taken this matter lightly and has included several sections, including 409, 419, 468, 471, and 489F, in the FIR to ensure that justice is served.

The accused will be investigated thoroughly, and evidence will be scrutinized to bring the perpetrator to justice. This incident is a reminder that even trusted officials can abuse their power for personal gain, and it is imperative to remain vigilant when it comes to financial transactions.

