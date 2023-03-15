Get a Chance to Win Free PSL Finale Tickets

One of Pakistan’s top-selling smartphone brands, Infinix, has stepped up to give fans a chance to watch the PSL finale for free.

All that is required to do is to correctly predict the winners of ongoing PSL matches on the Infinix Facebook page and increase your chances of winning PSL tickets via the lucky draw taking place on the Infinix Facebook page as well.

As PSL 8 is heating up with nail-biting competitions, Infinix brings fans a unique opportunity to be a part of this legacy. Starting today, in this out-of-the-box contest, fans have to simply guess and comment the winner of the ongoing matches of PSL 8 on the Facebook page of Infinix.

Those who guess the right winner would enter the lucky draw. The winner(s) of the exciting lucky draw will get to witness the live cricketing clash of PSL 8 final playoffs and finale as well.

CEO Infinix, Joe Hu, urged the fans to not miss out on the opportunity of winning exclusive tickets to PSL 8 matches.

“Infinix also aims to provide fans with innovative experiences and cherishable memories. This time around, we’re thrilled to offer a chance to watch the best teams in action at PSL 8. We’re eager to see who comes out on top in our lucky draw,” Joe Hu said.

Stay tuned to Infinix’s Facebook page and find out more about this lucky draw. In addition to this, there will be more surprises and gifts to make this cricket season worth remembering.