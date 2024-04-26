Two Pakistani Youngsters Clinch Silver Medals At Qatar Squash Junior Championship

Pakistani squash players have clinched two silver medals at the Junior Squash Championship that was held in Doha, yesterday.

Two Pakistani youngsters Abdullah Zaman and Ahmed Ali Naz secured the silver medals as they lost the Under-15 and Under-11 finals at the event.

Abdullah Zaman’s younger brother Rayyan Zaman participated in the Under-11 category of the event and lost the semifinals.

Representing Pakistan with pride and determination, the two young players demonstrated their prowess on the court throughout the championship, earning well-deserved recognition for their impressive performances.

Both the Zaman brothers are grandsons of the legendary former squash player Qamar Zaman which means that they have a family legacy in the game.

Their success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the robust training programs supporting young athletes in Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association lauded the two young guns for their achievement at the event highlighting that their skills, technique, and strategies during the game were exceptional.

As Abdullah Zaman and Ahmed Ali Naz continue to excel and evolve in their careers, they will inspire a new generation of squash enthusiasts and aspiring athletes across Pakistan.

Qatar Junior Squash Championship has provided a great opportunity for kids around the world to showcase their talents on an international stage so that they can propel their careers to another level.