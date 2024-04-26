Courier Steals Rare Husky Pup Worth Half a Million

A courier service driver allegedly dognapped a rare Siberian Husky pup from a resident in Islamabad, prompting the distressed pet owner to seek assistance from law enforcement authorities.

Hamadul Hasan, a resident of Sector H-13 in the federal capital, became a victim of pet theft after entrusting a courier service driver to transport a pair of Siberian Huskies, a very rare and expensive breed of dogs, to Faizabad using the In-drive App.

According to Hasan’s complaint filed with both the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Unit and Islamabad police, upon the driver’s arrival at the designated location, discrepancies arose regarding the vehicle and its registration number, raising suspicions.

The driver, identified as Umair Zulfikar, reportedly cited vehicle damage as the reason for the substitution and proceeded to transport the pets to their intended recipient, Jabir Shah in Faizabad. However, during the delivery process, Zulfikar allegedly absconded with one of the dogs, arranging for another motorcycle rider to transport it separately.

Despite attempts to contact Zulfikar for clarification, Hasan was met with silence, exacerbating his concerns for the missing pet valued at Rs. 0.2 million.

In response to the complaint, the FIA Cybercrime Circle in Islamabad launched an investigation, seeking detailed information from the relevant courier service company regarding the accused driver. However, efforts to contact the company for comment proved unsuccessful, as their provided contact number remained unreachable.

As the search for the missing pup continues, Hasan and local authorities are taking legal measures to recover the valuable pet and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions.