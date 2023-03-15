Shell Pakistan Announces Financial Results for 2022

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced the company’s financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2022.

The company posted a loss after tax of PKR 72 million for 2022 compared to the profit of PKR 4,467 million in 2021.

During the year, SPL continued its focus on business principles, safety of people, and protection of the environment, and remained committed to operational excellence while keeping costs at a manageable level.

In addition, there were significant investments in both infrastructure and brand building to maintain a competitive advantage.

SPL increased its footprint and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Shell Select outlets and 25 new Shell Car Wash facilities with Tyre Care, augmenting customer experience.

The company led the industry in changing consumer attitudes and behaviors in refueling safety.

Through a safety campaign “Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat” aimed at 2 and 3-wheelers, the company created awareness of risks associated with staying seated on their vehicles during refueling.

During the flood in the country, SPL provided humanitarian assistance to flood victims through relief to 2,771 households with approximately 19,397 individuals in collaboration with partners, HANDS, and NRSP.

Relief activities included one-room shelter houses, ration bags, medical support, hygiene, and shelter kits to support rehabilitation.

SPL continues its focus on driving competitive business plans to deliver top-quartile business performance and play a key role in developing Pakistan’s energy future.