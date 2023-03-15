UAE Resident Fakes Death to Avoid Marrying Girlfriend

A woman in United Arab Emirates (UAE) filed a case against her boyfriend for allegedly faking his death to avoid marrying her and returning AED 215,000 he borrowed from her.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court heard this peculiar case, in which an Arab man, aged around 20 years old, was accused of borrowing money from his girlfriend for his cancer treatment abroad.

During the court proceedings, the woman further revealed that the man had convinced her to lend him money by claiming that he was also struggling with debt and direly needed the funds. He even promised to marry her in return. However, after getting the money he switched off his phone and started avoiding her.

She revealed that the man’s brother informed her that her boyfriend had passed away. But, later, the supposedly dead boyfriend resurfaced.

During the hearing, the defendant denied all charges against him. The court dismissed the lawsuit for not having sufficient evidence against the man and also ordered the woman to pay his legal expenses.

