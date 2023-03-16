Chinese Citizen Dies After Being Hit by Train

Tragedy struck the Shams Colony area of Islamabad, as a Chinese national lost his life after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track on a motorcycle.

The accident occurred near the International Islamic University in Islamabad, highlighting the need for increased safety measures around railway lines.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the victim’s body had been transferred to a hospital for further examination. However, the body of the deceased Chinese national was not identified.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and risks associated with railway crossings. There is still much work to be done to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

It is crucial for individuals to prioritize safety precautions and adhere to railway regulations when approaching railway crossings.

The loss of life in this tragic incident underscores the importance of continuous efforts to improve railway safety, including implementing comprehensive safety protocols, and increasing awareness campaigns.