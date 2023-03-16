Pakistan Army Declared as 7th Most Powerful Army in the World

Pakistan Army has been declared as the rising global military power as it now ranks as the 7th most powerful army in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.

Pakistan has jumped up eight places within three years as Pakistan Army was ranked as the 15th, 10th, and 9th most powerful army in the world in Military Strength Rankings 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively.

Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.

It assigns a ‘PowerIndex’ score to each country after taking into account more than 60 factors. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the higher the country’s fighting capability.

Pakistan with a PowerIndex of 0.1694 fares better than Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Canada. Just like last year, the US, Russia, and China have occupied the top 3 spots this year as well.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 countries on the Global Firepower Index 2023.

Sr. No. Country PowerIndex Rank 1. US 0.0712 1st 2. Russia 0.0714 2nd 3. China 0.0722 3rd 4. India 0.1025 4th 5. UK 0.1435 5th 6. South Korea 0.1505 6th 7. Pakistan 0.1694 7th 8. Japan 0.1711 8th 9. France 0.1848 9th 10. Italy 0.1973 10th

Pakistan’s Performance in Other Rankings

Pakistan’s rankings on various global indexes paint a bleak picture of its current status in terms of development, press freedom, gender equality, and global mobility.

According to the Human Development Index, Pakistan is placed at the 161st position, indicating that there is a long way to go in terms of human development, such as improving education, healthcare, and living standards.

The Press Freedom Index ranks Pakistan at 157th, which suggests a lack of media freedom and protection for journalists, leading to limitations on freedom of expression and the spread of information.

The Global Gender Gap report ranks Pakistan at 145th, indicating the existence of significant gender disparities in areas such as economic participation, education, health, and political representation. These gender disparities often limit women’s full participation in social, economic, and political spheres.

The Passport Index, which ranks countries based on their citizens’ travel freedom, places Pakistan at the 106th position. This implies that Pakistani citizens have limited access to visa-free travel to other countries, which could hinder opportunities for international trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

