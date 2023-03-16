Leading Dubai Airline Launches More Flights to Italy

One of the most popular airlines in UAE, Flydubai, has launched flights to another Italian city, Milan, bringing its total Italian destinations to four, including Catania, Naples, and Pisa.

Its inaugural flight landed at Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) on Wednesday, where it was welcomed with a water cannon salute. The airline now operates five weekly flights to Milan, and it plans to increase it to a daily service on 18 April.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flydubai, remarked that there is a huge travel demand from Dubai and these flights to Italy will provide its passengers with a direct route to Italian regions.

Record-Breaking Profit in 2022

In its annual results for 2022, Flydubai revealed that it made a historic profit of AED 1.2 billion ($327 million), marking a 43% rise compared to 2021.

Flydubai attributes its achievement to a robust business strategy, prioritizing cost-effectiveness. The airline’s annual revenue for 2022 reached AED 9.1 billion ($2.5 billion), representing a 72% surge compared to the previous year’s AED 5.3 billion ($1.4 billion).

Last year, the airline carried 10.6 million passengers, an 89% increase from 2021. It also added 17 new planes to its fleet in the same year. Under its expansion plan, Flydubai hired around 1,300 new workers, helping the airline strengthen its workforce and boost service quality.