Shoaib Akhtar Suggests Host Country for Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his thoughts on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which has become a bone of contention between arch-rivals, Pakistan and India.

Speaking to the media on the eve of Legends League Cricket, Akhtar stated that the event should be hosted by the country to which the Asia Cricket Council has given the rights.

However, the Rawalpindi Express added that if India is not prepared to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan, then Sri Lanka should host the event as they won the tournament last year.

Responding to a question regarding the current situation, Akhtar said that he wants India and Pakistan to play in the final as every fan wants to see these two sides play cricket.

“I want to see India and Pakistan play the final in the Asia Cup and World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket, just India and Pakistan finals,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

It is worth noting that the fate of Asia Cup 2023 has been hanging in the balance since BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said that they would not visit Pakistan due to security reasons.

Earlier this week, Najam Sethi said, “We have complex issues on hand, but when I go to the ACC and ICC meetings, I have kept all options open for us, and we have to take a clear position now.”