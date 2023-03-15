‘Rest in Peace Pakistan Cricket Team’: Rashid Latif

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for resting senior players for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan later this month.

Speaking to the media regarding the move, the former captain said that those individuals who should have taken a rest themselves are now deciding the fate of Pakistan cricket.

Rashid added that many Pakistani stars are winning awards, but management does not seem happy with this and is now trying to destroy them.

“You can say rest in peace Pakistan team. Our team is now resting in peace,” Latif criticized PCB management.

Rashid said that PCB is being run by elderly individuals who have little understanding of the modern game and are making decisions that could harm the future of Pakistani cricket.

The 54-year-old further added that bringing new players to the national setup is the first step towards destroying the team as the move will disrupt the existing team combination.

“Some new players who are selected in the squad will perform in the Afghanistan series, so will they bring the senior players back with a lesser strike rate?” Rashid Latif asked.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, are among the players who will not participate in the upcoming series.