WhatsApp Now Lets You Extract Text from Any Image

WhatsApp is striving to stay ahead of its competition and it shows with all the recent updates. Now the popular chat messenger has added the ability to extract text from any image.

The feature was available in WhatsApp beta for iOS for nearly two months but now it is making its way to the stable version, meaning it should be accessible to everyone now. Make sure your WhatsApp for iOS is updated to the latest version 23.5.77.

Here is what the feature looks like in action.

This update is based on the iOS 16 SDK and makes use of the text extraction feature that comes with newer iOS versions on iPhones. This is why it will only be available to those who have iOS 16 installed on their iPhones.

The feature lets WhatsApp on iPhones detect text from any image you open inside the app and copy it to your clipboard.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature to iPhones and it should become available to everyone around the globe over the upcoming days. Make sure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest versions through the App Store.