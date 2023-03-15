You Can Now Message Instagram Reels Directly to Other Apps

Meta has been working on cross-platform messaging for a long time, but it has largely been limited to its own suite of social apps (WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook), up until now.

Instagram has introduced a new update to its phone app that lets you send Reels and other content directly to other social apps. This eliminates the extra step of copying links on Instagram, opening other apps, and sending them to your friends. Now you can just tap the share button and reach your friends directly from Instagram.

The update has already been rolled out worldwide and is available in Pakistan. Make sure your Instagram app is updated to the latest version.

To use this feature, simply tap the share button (paper plane icon) below Instagram posts or Reels to open the share menu. This will show the usual list of your Instagram contacts, but underneath it is a horizontal scrolling menu showing all apps you can send links to.

Here is what it looks like.

The list of social apps currently includes Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and your default SMS app. Perhaps more will be added with future updates, but there is no information in that regard just yet.