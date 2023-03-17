Bhara Kahu Bypass Project to Miss 23 March Deadline Due to Recent Accidents

Two recent incidents have raised quality control concerns and caused a delay in the Bhara Kahu bypass project. A reliable source informed ProPakistani that the construction company has requested additional three months from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the project’s completion. The company added that the project will conclude before Eid-ul-Azha.

The company stated that the manufacturing of girders and beams takes time. It assured CDA that the project will continue under predetermined standard operating procedures (SOPs). Rushing the bypass project has led to accidents before, a construction company source stated.

A dedicated commission is currently probing the bypass accidents. According to CDA’s report, the project saw two catastrophic failures due to human error. It also recommended filing a case against a cargo company and the driver, as the shutter of the pillar fell due to the collision with a truck.

The department held the contractor, project manager, shift in charge, and crane operator responsible for the girder collapse incident. Citing CDA’s report, the source added that the crane operator had placed the fifth girder crooked, which compromised the weight balance. Despite knowing that, the party in charge ignored the serious issue.

CDA has also directed the relevant parties to re-plan the project due to the crane accident. The initial deadline for the project was March 23, but now it will likely be pushed forward.