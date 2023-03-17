Punjab Announces Inauguration Date for Lahore’s Kalma Chowk Project

On Thursday, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Communications, Works, and Excise Bilal Afzal announced that the Kalma Chowk underpass will be opened for traffic on Pakistan Day — March 23.

According to a media report, the minister announced this while presiding over a review meeting for the Punjab CBD Boulevard and Underpass projects.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Authority Imran Amin and Chief Engineer Riaz Hussain updated the minister on the work’s progress. Afzal stated that this project must adhere to all worldwide safety requirements.

He commended the lack of accidents and quality control issues in such a massive construction project. Subsequently, Bilal Afzal reviewed the construction activity on-site and instructed the relevant officers to ensure a cohesive working relationship for the swift completion of the project.

He asked the NESPAK officials to provide all possible assistance in accomplishing the established objectives and to eliminate any barriers in this regard.

During an earlier briefing, the provincial minister was informed that the excavation of the Ali Zeb Road underpass would be completed by March 19 and that the road will be carpeted on March 20. The relevant sources informed the minister that every effort would be made to finish the project by March 23.