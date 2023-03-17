Sportage Remains Kia’s Best Seller Despite Frequent Price Hikes

Since January 2023, car prices have risen exponentially, resulting in a decline in demand for new vehicles. Due to this and the sluggish production, car sales have also decreased massively.

Despite that, however, Kia Sportage is Lucky Motor Corporation’s front-runner in terms of popularity. According to a recent report from autojournal.pk, Kia sold 413 units of the Sportage in February, making it the company’s best-selling vehicle.

In comparison, Kia only sold 163 units of Picanto, 53 Stonic, and 72 Sorento. These numbers allowed for a 4% increase in total sales month-over-month (MoM).

King of Crossovers No More

Kia Sportage’s popularity has waned recently, although Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) are gaining ground with their respective Tucson and HR-V models.

Hyundai sold 708 Tucson, as reported by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), while Honda sold 299 HRVs. The former significantly outperformed Sportage last month in terms of sales while the latter was Pakistan’s best-selling crossover SUV in January.

In recent months, Kia has endured sporadic assembly plant closures and a general decline in production. It remains to be seen whether or not Sportage will restore its status as the best-selling crossover SUV in Pakistan.