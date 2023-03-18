Covid-19 to Settle Down to Flu-like Levels: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic might reach a point this year when its threat is reduced to that similar to the flu.

The agency expressed optimism that it will be able to declare an end to the COVID-19’s emergency status by 2023, as it is positive that the virus’s pandemic phase is coming to an end.

While it has been three years since the organization originally declared the condition a pandemic, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus maintains that governments should have intervened several weeks earlier.

At a news briefing, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan voiced his opinion that Covid-19 will be considered in the same light as seasonal influenza: a virus that continues to threaten the health and cause mortality, but not one that obstructs our society or hospital systems.

Tedros stated that the globe is presently in a far better situation than at any other time throughout the pandemic. He predicts that Covid-19 will lose its status as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) this year.

The WHO declared a PHEIC in January 2020, when there had been fewer than 100 cases and no fatalities recorded outside of China. However, many nations did not appear to recognize the gravity of the issue until Tedros classified it as a pandemic on 11 March.

Tedros acknowledged that about seven million deaths from Covid-19 have been documented, but he feels the true number of deaths is likely to be far higher. Yet, he expressed relief that, for the first time in four weeks, the weekly number of recorded deaths has been fewer than when he initially proclaimed Covid-19 a pandemic.