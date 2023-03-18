UAE Residents Most Eager to Go Abroad After Pandemic: Report

A new study by YouGov, a UK-based research firm, has revealed that UAE residents have the highest desire to travel across the world after the pandemic. The report stated that UAE residents have a “greater appreciation,” as it ranked at the top among 18 countries.

According to the survey, one in 5 UAE residents traveled with a bigger group and had long holidays during the last 12 months. Many residents are also planning to relocate to another country for jobs within the next year.

The report also predicted a dip in remote work during vacations and an increase in taking a holiday during a business trip in the future. 31% of UAE residents regarded safety as the top priority during their journey, while 27% were searching for local attractions.

Approximately 26% expressed their desire to experience different cultures during their trip abroad. UAE travelers also consider entertainment, service quality, and luxury accommodation, before making any travel decision.

However, food and experiencing something new remained among the least priorities of UAE travelers. Here is the list showing countries with the highest desire to travel after the pandemic:

UAE

India

Hong Kong

Singapore

Italy

Spain

China

Mexico

Indonesia

Australia

Germany

France

Canada

Poland

UK

US

Sweden

Denmark

UAE travelers who visit remote locations and have tailored experiences, according to YouGov, are looking for tourist companies that can cater to their individual requirements. Some visitors want to experience things that few people have done before.