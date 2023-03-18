Saudi Arabia Changes Nationality Law to Offer Citizenship

In a major shift in policy, Saudi Arabia has officially amended the nationality law. The amendment now allows certain individuals to get citizenship by the order of the Saudi Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, following a proposal from the Minister of Interior.

This historic decision, which was published in the official gazette “Um Al Qura” on Friday, amends Article 8 of the Saudi Nationality Law.

تُمنح الجنسية العربية السعودية بأمر من رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء بناءً على اقتراح #وزير_الداخلية. pic.twitter.com/RH5oaeVCmW — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) March 17, 2023

This new decision is very different from how things used to be. Before, Article 28 of the Executive Regulations of the Saudi Nationality Law required the Minister of Interior to approve giving nationality to individuals based on Article 8 of the Law. But now, permission from the Minister of Interior is no longer needed. Once published in the Official Gazette, this decision will become effective immediately.

Many people are curious about this decision, especially regarding the government’s criteria to decide who will be granted citizenship. The decision is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to attract foreigners and investments. The government hopes that this will help diversify the economy making it less dependent on oil.

Ultimately, this decision will benefit Saudi Arabia’s society as well as its economy. Initiatives like this will be critical in influencing the country’s future direction as it evolves and modernizes.