Pakistan Imported Mobiles Worth Rs. 8.8 Billion in February

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 36.39 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in February 2023 and stood at $33.054 million compared to imports of $51.960 million in January 2023 and declined by 76.73 percent compared to $142 million in February 2022, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The mobile imports in rupee terms during February stood at Rs. 8.81 billion compared to imports of Rs. 12 billion registered in January, a decline of 27 percent. The imports in February 2023 were down 64 percent compared to imports of almost Rs. 25 billion registered in the same month of the previous year.

The country imported mobile phones worth $447.855 million during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), registering a negative growth of 68.29 percent when compared to $1.412 billion during the same period of last year. In rupee terms, the mobile imports during the period under review have crossed Rs. 101 billion.

Mobile phone imports registered 76.73 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2023 when compared to $142.033 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $708.798 million during July-February FY23 and registered 62.08 percent negative growth compared to $1.869 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 70.22 percent and stood at $64.741 million in February 2023 compared to $217.396 million in February 2022. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered 17.36 percent negative growth in February 2023 compared to $78.337 million during January 2023.

Other apparatus imports stood at $260.944 million in July-February FY23 and registered 42.90 percent negative growth compared to $456.967 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus imports stood at $31.687 million in February 2023 and registered 57.95 percent negative growth compared to $75.364 million in February 2022 and registered 20.13 percent growth on MoM basis compared to $26.377 million in January 2023.