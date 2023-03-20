PCB Tweaks the Schedule for New Zealand’s Tour to Pakistan Next Month

By Sports Desk | Published Mar 20, 2023 | 11:31 am

The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.

The side will now arrive in Lahore and will play three T20Is from 14-17 April, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.

This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings.

The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.

Here is the full white-ball schedule:

Match Date Venue
1st T20I 14th April Lahore
2nd T20I 15th April Lahore
3rd T20I 17th April Lahore
4th T20I 20th April Rawalpindi
5th T20I 24th April Rawalpindi
1st ODI 26th April Rawalpindi
2nd ODI 30th April Karachi
3rd ODI 3rd May Karachi
4th ODI 5th May Karachi
5th ODI 7th May Karachi

