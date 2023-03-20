Damage to Standing Crops Feared as PMD Predicts Countrywide Rainfall This Week

Another strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on 21 March and likely to grip most parts of the country on 22 March, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella, Makran Coast. from 21 (evening/night) to 24 March.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and D.I. Khan from 21 to 24 March.

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm (with scattered heavy falls and hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir while isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm in GB from 21 to 24 March.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur from 21 to 24 March.

Scattered rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Karachi from 21 to 23 March.

The PMD has warned that strong winds and hailstorms may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur, Hill torrents of D.G. Khan on 22 and 23 March while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir and Urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi & Lahore on 23 and 24 March.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of KP, GB, AJK, Murree, and Galliyat during the forecast period. Day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

Tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.