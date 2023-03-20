Multi-Billion Rupee Development Schemes Approved for Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to embark on new development schemes worth billions of rupees, aimed at improving the living standards of urban and rural residents in the federal capital.

In a recent meeting of the Development Working Party (DWP), an official disclosed that a scheme worth Rs. 10.5 billion has been approved to develop rural areas, extending the scope of uplift projects beyond the urban centers.

The project will focus on repairing dilapidated roads, water supply systems, street pavements, and sanitation systems in rural areas, with an expected completion time of two years.

The CDA has also given the green light to the Chatta Bakhtawar Housing Scheme worth Rs. 2,120 million, as well as another project valued at Rs. 1,424 million for the construction of a two-lane flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from the N-5 Gujar Khan side to the Islamabad Highway.

The construction of the 2-Lane Flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from N-5 to Islamabad Highway is expected to be completed within nine months of the current year.

These new development schemes are part of the CDA’s efforts to enhance the infrastructure of the federal capital and provide better living conditions for its residents.

The CDA is committed to ensuring that both urban and rural areas are included in these efforts, with a focus on improving basic facilities such as water supply, sanitation, and road infrastructure.