More Traffic Jams Expected as Islamabad Begins Expressway Rehabilitation

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 20, 2023 | 2:06 pm
The administration has finally kicked-off rehabilitation work on a service road along the Islamabad Expressway. The road was in a derelict state due to water accumulation and massive potholes, causing difficulties for motorists.

A media report states that the decision to begin repairs came after a survey identified multiple traffic congestion hot spots on the service road.

In addition to soliciting bids, the civic agency had earmarked Rs. 500 million for the fiscal year 2021 for the rehabilitation of the road. However, the process was abruptly stopped.

The relevant departments are currently repaving the road with the aim to complete the rehabilitation work within a week.

Citizens Frustrated Due to Traffic Jams

The rehabilitation work may cause more traffic jams on the Expressway itself, which is already creating issues for the citizens. According to a recent report, many residents have demanded action against the terrible traffic situation on the road.

An anonymous lady, who picks up and drops off her kids at a local school, stated, “It takes me hours to get my kids to school and back home, and I’m tired of it.” The Islamabad traffic police are also under fire due to traffic mismanagement.

Despite mounting discontent, officials have not resolved the traffic bottlenecks.


