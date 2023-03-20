FBR Shakes Up Inland Revenue Department With 43 Transfers

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 20, 2023 | 3:10 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 43 officials (BS-16 to BS-21) of Inland Revenue with immediate effect.

The FBR issued a notification for transfers and postings of the IR officials on Monday.

According to the notification, Nasir Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

Asem Iftikhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) FBR Chief has been posted as Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad.

The reshuffling also included Commissioner IR (Appeals) and Commissioners IR, Additional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners IR in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar.

