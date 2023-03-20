Govt Officially Notifies Ramadan Timings for Offices

With Ramadan just around the corner, the federal government has officially notified the timings for all government offices operating under it. The new timings will take effect on 1 Ramadan, which is expected to be on 23 March.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the government offices will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday.

On Friday, the government offices will operate from 7:30 AM to 12 PM.

Here is the official notification.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, is almost here, and Muslims around the world are preparing to observe it. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast with iftar in the evening.

Last week, a high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had decided that the office timings for all federal government offices will be 7.30 AM to 2.30 PM from Monday to Thursday.

The meeting also decided that federal government offices will close at 12.30 PM on Friday. However, a week later, the federal government has now notified slightly different timings.