Govt Releases Nearly Rs. 10 Billion for Digital Census

The federal government has released around Rs. 10 billion for the digital census in the country, bringing the total to Rs. 20 billion.

This was confirmed by Member Support Services/Resource Management, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, while talking to ProPakistani.

The census would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 34 billion, for which Rs. 10 billion was already released, Gondal added.

Sharing further details the PBS official said that the government disbursed Rs. 4.14 billion to Punjab province, out of which Rs. 2.25 billion was for Training and Remuneration and Rs. 1.88 billion for the hiring of vehicles.

Further Rs 2.005 billion was disbursed to Sindh province, out of which Rs. 1.076 billion was for training and remuneration and Rs. 0.9289 billion was for hiring of vehicles.

Gondal said that Rs. 783 million was released for Balochistan province, out of which Rs. 352.605 million was for training and Remuneration charges and Rs. 430.500 million for the hiring of vehicles. He further said that the government released Rs. 1.36 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, out of which Rs. 716.636 million for training and Remuneration charges and Rs. 642.460 million for the hiring of vehicles.

The government also disbursed Rs. 250.424 million which includes Rs. 101.324 million for training and remuneration and Rs. 149.100 million for the hiring of vehicles.

Gondal said that the government disbursed Rs. 84.929 million to Gilgit Baltistan, out of which Rs. 33.689 million was for training and remuneration and Rs. 51.240 million for hiring vehicles.

The government also disbursed Rs. 72.915 million for Islamabad, out of which Rs. 40.820 million was for training and remuneration and Rs. 32.095 million for the hiring of vehicles.

Around 86,000 army officers and personnel, besides police are providing security to the field enumerators.

The field operation would be completed in one month, while the results would be released on April 30, 2023, after completing the data analysis, said Gondal.