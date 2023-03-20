India Set Unwanted ODI Record With Humbling Defeat Against Australia

India suffered a massive defeat in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Australia at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Australia won the toss and opted to field first. The home team’s performance was far from impressive as they suffered a top-order collapse, with Mitchell Starc causing major damage.

The Men in Blue only managed to score 117 runs, setting an unwanted record for their biggest-ever defeat in ODI history, measured in terms of the number of balls remaining.

The Rohit Sharma-led side’s batting performance was dismal, starting with the dismissal of opening batter, Shubman Gill in the very first over, courtesy of a delivery from Starc.

Captain Rohit Sharma could only contribute 13 runs to the total, and Suryakumar Yadav’s struggle continued as he was out for a golden duck for the second time in a row.

In response, the Australian team achieved the target of 118 runs in just 11 overs without losing any wickets.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh showed no mercy to the Indian bowling unit. The vising side secured the win with 234 balls remaining.

This is the second time under Sharma that India has suffered its biggest defeat in ODI cricket. The last time was in 2019 when New Zealand thrashed India with 212 balls remaining.