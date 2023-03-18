Toyota Officially Launches Fortuner GR-S and Revo GR-S With Minor Sporty Upgrades

Toyota Indus Motors Company (IMC) has added Fortuner GR-S and Revo GR-S new variants to its lineup of SUVs and pickup trucks, offering cosmetic upgrades to these popular models.

The Fortuner GR-S is priced at Rs. 21,089,000 (ex-factory), while the Revo GR-S is priced at Rs. 16,149,000 (ex-factory).

Fortuner GR-S Highlights

The Fortuner GR-S has received a number of changes to enhance its overall look and feel. These upgrades include a new premium black interior scheme with GR red stitching, suede, and leather seat material, and a redesigned carbon fiber gear shift console.

The SUV also has a new 18-inch all-black alloy design, GR red brake calipers, and race-type brake and accelerator pedals in silver, giving it a sportier feel.

In addition to these upgrades, the Fortuner GR-S features a new steering wheel with red stitching and a GR emblem, redesigned Optitron meter with red dials, a GR grade mark on front and back fenders, and monotube shock absorbers.

The front fog lamp cover has been redesigned for a sleeker appearance, while the GR smart key has been updated to offer improved functionality.

Revo GR-S Highlights

The Revo GR-S upgrades include a sleek all-black interior scheme with GR red stitching, suede, and leather seat material, and a redesigned front bumper. It also features a new 18-inch all-black alloy design, paddle shifters, over-fender color, and monotube shock absorbers.

In addition, the Revo GR-S boasts improved features like the redesigned radiator grille, GR smart key, and signature “Toyota” mark on the front grille.

It also features a silver brake and accelerator pedals. The steering wheel has been upgraded with red stitching and a GR emblem, and the Optitron meter has been updated with red dials as well.

What is GR-S?

GR-S stands for “Gazoo Racing Sport,” a sub-brand of Toyota that focuses on high-performance vehicles and motorsports.