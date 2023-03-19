Ihsanullah Named Player of PSL 8 as Multan Sultans Sweep Awards

Fast bowler Ihsanullah of Multan Sultans, who was picked in the Emerging Category, has been named the Player of PSL 8.

He is the first player from the Emerging Category to beat the more experienced and established stars in the cut-throat competition for the prestigious award.

Ihsanullah had figures of two for 37, five for 12, three for 24, two for 19, none for 17, two for 22, two for 33, two for 35, none for 35, two for 58, one for 18, and one for 37 in 12 matches. He finished the series with 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

By virtue of these consistent performances which also earned him his maiden call-up to the Pakistan side for the Afghanistan T20Is, the fast bowler was also declared the Bowler of the PSL 8.

Best Batter

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged as the Batter of PSL 8 after he won the Hanif Mohammad Cap for the highest-scorer of the tournament. He finished the competition with 550 runs at a strike rate of 142.85 with a century and four half-centuries. Rizwan also scooped the Wicketkeeper of the tournament. He accounted for 14 batters (13 catches and one stump).

Emerging Player

There was more good news for Multan Sultans as 21-year-old Abbas Afridi won the Emerging Player of the PSL 8 and Kieron Pollard collected the Best Fielder of PSL 8 award. Abbas finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets at an economy rate of 9.45 with two four-fers and a hat-trick.

Best All-Rounder

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim was named as the All-Rounder of PSL 8. He scored 404 runs at a strike rate of over 170 and also claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.

The independent panel that selected individual winners was headed by Haroon Rashid (Chair of PSL 8 Technical Committee) with commentators Bazid Khan, Daren Ganga, Nick Knight, and Sana Mir as members.

Alex Wharf was named as the Umpire of PSL 8, while Peshawar Zalmi won the Spirit of Cricket award of PSL 8.