Price Hike of Subsidised Flour Sparks Shortage Fears in Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has announced a considerable increase in the price of subsidized flour. In response, the Grocery Merchants Association has proclaimed a total flour boycott beginning Monday (today).

Fears of a flour shortage have arisen in Rawalpindi as a result of the boycott. Furthermore, the government has begun selling wheat to flour mills for Rs. 3,900 per 40 kg, up from Rs. 2,300 previously.

The central president of the Merchants Association, Salim Pervez Butt, voiced concern that the price of a 10 kg bag of subsidized flour has risen from Rs. 648 to Rs. 1,160, with an ex-mill price of Rs. 1,140. He lamented the fact that grocery stores couldn’t buy this flour bag for Rs. 1,165 and resell it for Rs. 1,160.

He went on to say that around 25,000 flour sacks are delivered every day and that purchases of these bags had ceased since 20 March. The Flour Dealers Association has been notified of the decision not to purchase the flour. As per reports, this measure may cause a flour shortage in Rawalpindi.