IMARAT Builders Mall Inks MoU with FUJI HD — Global Leader in Elevator and Escalator Manufacturing

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM), a complete solution for building materials, furniture, and other related construction products, has signed a strategic partnership with FUJI HD, a recognized global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing.

With this signing, IBM aims to strengthen its position in the construction industry and provide its customers with superior-quality elevators and escalators.

FUJI HD is renowned for its advanced technology and professional manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 1987, FUJI has established itself as a modernized and professional elevator manufacturer that integrates design, development, manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance as a whole.

The company has a global presence, serving customers in over 100 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman IMARAT Group, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, said, “We are pleased to sign with FUJI HD, which is a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing.”

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with the best-in-class products and services,” Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality, added.

It is worth mentioning that IBM is a one-stop shop for all construction material needs. It offers a wide range of products, including cement, steel, bricks, tiles, and sanitary fittings, to name a few.

“With this signing, IBM aims to add FUJI’s superior quality elevators and escalators to its product portfolio and provide its customers with a comprehensive range of construction solutions,” said Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality.

IMARAT Group is a leading real estate company in Pakistan with over 7 years of experience in the industry. The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is the construction material product of the IMARAT Group and offers a wide range of products and services to customers in the construction industry.

