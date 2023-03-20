Shahnawaz Dahani Returns as Pakistan Shaheens’ Squad Named

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the Pakistan Shaheen team that will tour Zimbabwe for the white-ball series, with some notable inclusions.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who has already represented Pakistan, will make a return to competitive cricket after sitting out most of PSL 8 due to a finger injury for Multan Sultans.

Another exciting addition to the Shaheens squad is left-hander Haseebullah Khan, who has earned his first call-up after impressing in brief stints for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8.

The wicket-keeper batter had a great season this year with 99 runs in 6 outings for Peshawar Zalmi, but it was his strike rate of 147.7 that caught everyone’s attention.

With Saim Ayub already in the national squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE, Haseebullah also seems to be one for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Joining Dahani and Haseebullah in the squad are experienced players like Imran Butt, Hussain Talat, Aamir Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, and Sahibzada Farhan.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Shaheens will play three one-day matches and three T20 matches against Zimbabwe, starting on 1st April.

The series will be played in Harare and will be an excellent opportunity for the young players to showcase their skills and stake a claim for a spot in the senior team.