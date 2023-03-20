Sindh and Georgia, US to Become Sister-States

Georgia’s legislature has passed a resolution establishing sister-state relations between the state of Georgia, in the United States, and Pakistan’s Sindh province. State Representative Farooq Mughal, a Democratic Party politician of Pakistani origin, proposed the resolution with the goal of strengthening bilateral trade and commerce as well as improving educational, environmental, and cultural ties between the two regions.

As per a press statement by the Pakistani embassy, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan commended Representative Mughal on his efforts and praised the resolution as a historic step towards developing strong and close relations between the two provinces.

ALSO READ UAE Releases Crucial Reminder for Employers

Ambassador Khan underlined that the resolution lays the groundwork for mutually beneficial cooperation in vital sectors such as commerce, business, education, the environment, culture, and people-to-people interactions. He further stated that the resolution on sister-province relations will allow Pakistan and the US to collaborate in a variety of fields.

Mughal, who represents District 105 residents, is collaborating closely with the business sector, industry, and academics to establish solid ties between the two sides. He intends to issue an invitation to Georgia’s political and economic leaders to visit Pakistan and explore potential prospects.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Biggest Tire Manufacturer Shuts Down Operations Again

Georgia is the 24th-largest state in the United States, with a population of around 11 million people and a GDP of $580 billion. Over the past five years, it has placed 14th in the United States in terms of GDP growth. Sindh, on the other hand, has Pakistan’s second-largest population, with a strong industrial foundation, coastline access, and a diverse economy.