IMARAT Builders Mall Signs Baahir Outdoor Living to Cater For Premium Outdoor Products

IMARAT Builders Mall is proud to announce its latest signage with Baahir Outdoor Living, a well-known brand in the outdoor furniture industry. Baahir Outdoor Living offers a wide range of high-quality outdoor products, including lighting, furniture, heating, and cooling solutions, among others.

This collaboration brings together IBM’s expertise in the construction industry and Baahir Outdoor Living’s reputation for delivering exceptional outdoor living experiences. Together, the two entities aim to provide customers with contemporary and sustainable outdoor living solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.

“We are thrilled to take Baahir Outdoor Living onboard, a brand that shares our dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Together, we are set,” said Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group and CEO Graana.com.

“This is indefinitely a new opportunity for IBM to expand its range of products and provide our customers with even more options for creating their dream outdoor living spaces,” he added.

Baahir Outdoor Living’s products are designed with the highest quality materials and the latest technology, ensuring they are durable, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly.

From outdoor lighting that enhances the beauty of outdoor spaces to furniture that provides comfort, Baahir Outdoor Living has everything customers need to create the perfect outdoor living experience.

As a product of IMARAT Group, IBM is a one-stop shop for all construction needs, providing customers with a wide range of products and services, including building materials, plumbing and electrical supplies, and construction equipment.

With the addition of Baahir Outdoor Living’s products, IBM is set to take on famous construction brands from all over the world.

The IMARAT Group developed the Builders Mall known as IMARAT Builders Mall to offer furniture, building supplies, and other related products.

The mall is positioned to become the go-to location for all building and construction needs thanks to its wide assortment of goods from reputable brands.

