KP to Launch Wheat/Atta Supply Chain System Ahead of Ramadan

The Food Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) have collaborated to develop a comprehensive and efficient supply chain system for wheat/flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) this Ramadan.

The Wheat/Atta Supply Chain System is a web/mobile-enabled integrated application that will monitor and track the demand and supply of wheat flour in the province.

ALSO READ KP Launches Flour Subsidy For Over 5 Million Families

The newly developed system is aimed at providing real-time tracking of stock-in, stock-out, and available stock in the district, including godowns, floor mills, dealers, and citizens. Furthermore, the Dealer’s ATTA Distribution app is linked with BISP data in real-time, ensuring seamless and timely distribution of the essential commodity.

To ensure the effective implementation of the system, the Food Department and KPITB organized a training session and User Acceptance Testing for focal persons and DFC (District Food Controller) of their respective districts. The aim of the session was to introduce an efficient and transparent trackable supply chain system for wheat/flour in KP.

The training session was attended by 30 focal persons and DFCs from across the province. The session provided participants with a comprehensive overview of the new supply chain system and how it will help in the efficient distribution of wheat/flour during the month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Secretary Food KP, Muhammad Abid Khan, emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring the availability and affordability of wheat/atta to the citizens during Ramadan. He highlighted that the system would help in streamlining the supply chain, reducing wastage, and eliminating any discrepancies in the distribution process.

ALSO READ Karachi Commissioner Fixes Grocery Prices Ahead of Ramazan

The Managing Director KPITB, Dr. Ali Mahmud, added that the Wheat/Atta Supply Chain System is a state-of-the-art application that would enable the authorities to monitor the entire supply chain in real time. He further stated that the app would not only enhance the transparency of the process but also make it more efficient and cost-effective.

This innovative system will ensure that the entire supply chain process is trackable, enabling the Food Department to monitor the movement of wheat/atta from the time it is procured from farmers to the point of distribution to the end consumer. This will help in identifying any bottlenecks in the supply chain process and will enable the Food Department to take corrective actions in a timely manner.

This innovative system is expected to bring transparency and efficiency to the wheat/flour supply chain, enabling authorities to monitor the distribution of this essential commodity effectively. The collaboration between the Food Department and KPITB is a step towards creating a better future for the people of KP.