KP Launches Flour Subsidy For Over 5 Million Families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker administration has approved a Ramadan wheat subsidy plan worth Rs. 19.77 billion, projected to help nearly five million impoverished and needy households in the province.

Fazal Elahi, Interim Minister for Food, and Government Spokesperson Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel jointly launched the initiative, revealing that the provincial government will supply subsidized wheat flour.

The food department is going to distribute over 17 million 10 kg bags of flour to over five million families in the province, totaling more than 36 million individuals, accounting for more than 91 percent of the province’s population.

The government will set up around 7,600 distribution centers in the province to provide subsidized flour to 5.7 million families. The food department and district administrations will establish 6,000 food distribution centers around the province, while 1,600 utility stores and other locations will offer subsidized flour to the public.

The flour will be distributed using data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Individuals who qualify for the subsidy must apply within 24 hours to secure their claim for the flour.

Abid Wazir, the food secretary, and Imdadullah Bosal, the chief secretary, have urged officials to guarantee that the initiative directly benefits the poor and moderate segments of society. To guarantee the transparent distribution of subsidized flour, technology will be employed, with specific preparations for the elderly and women to benefit from the plan.