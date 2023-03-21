Meeting Reviews Measures to Stop Sugar Smuggling through Quetta

A meeting was held between Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Director General (Digital Initiatives) Abdul Wahid Uqaili and Officers of Regional Tax Office Quetta, FBR, at Civil Secretariat, Quetta.

During the meeting, various matters including FBR’s assistance to employees of the Government of Balochistan in filing their tax returns, and measures to contain the passage of non-tax stamped sugar bags through Quetta for possible smuggling and tax evasion were discussed.

Moreover, the restoration of land allotted to FBR in Hub Industrial Estate and conversion of land allotted to FBR’s Tax Facilitation Center (TFC) in Gwadar falling into a residential area also came under discussion.