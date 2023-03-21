FBR’s Tax Offices to Observe Extended Working Hours on March 30-31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 06:00 pm on Thursday (March 30) and till 08:00 pm on Friday (March 31) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR issued instructions to the field formations here on Tuesday.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field offices, the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) has been requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of March 2023.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers’ facilitation return filing, collection, and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.

