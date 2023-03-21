Sindh Notifies Ramadan Timings for Educational Institutes

In a bid to facilitate students and staff during the holy month of Ramadan, Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has recently announced revised timings for all educational institutions in the province.

As per the latest notification, all public and private schools in Sindh will now commence at 7:30 AM and continue until 12 PM from Monday to Thursday, as well as on Saturday.

Moreover, the revised schedule will also include a change in timings for Fridays, with schools starting at 7:30 AM and concluding at 11 AM.

The new timings will remain in effect throughout the month of Ramadan, providing relief to students and teachers alike, who often find it challenging to keep up with the regular school schedule during this sacred month.

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department’s initiative has been met with widespread approval, with many students and parents expressing their gratitude for the convenient and accommodating schedule.

The revised timings will allow students to observe their religious duties without compromising their education and attendance.