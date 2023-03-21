Saudi Arabia Begins Online Registration for Expat Newborns

Expats in Saudi Arabia can now register their newborns online via a new platform launched by the Interior Ministry’s Agency for Civil Affairs. Absher now provides e-registration for foreigners’ newborns.

People can also request home delivery of birth certificates following the registration process. The move is part of a Saudi strategy to introduce e-services for expats in the country to further streamline bureaucratic processes.

The government recently introduced another service for expats, allowing them to legalize their marriage if the wife has a visit or transit visa. However, both the husband and the wife’s fathers must be residents of Saudi Arabia. The trend toward digitalization in Saudi Arabia has been accelerated following the pandemic.

In 2013, the Interior Ministry launched the Absher app, giving Saudi citizens and foreigners access to a range of government services, including passport renewal, residency card applications, and job applications.

Umrah Without Permit

Saudi Arabia has recently banned residents, including nationals from performing Umrah without permission. Secretary of the Haramain Shareefain administration, Osama al-Hajili, stated that people wanting to perform Umrah must get a permit via Nusuk and Tawakkalna apps.

Nusuk, formerly Eatmarna, is the Kingdom’s official portal for Hajj and Umrah planning, from applying for an eVisa to booking flights.