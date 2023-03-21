UAE Schools Allowed Choice on Certain Salama Subjects

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made certain Salama subjects optional starting from the upcoming academic year (2023-24).

The decision was made after MoE reviewed the curriculum and recommendations from the National Committee for Reviewing Arabic Language Curricula.

ALSO READ UAE Officials Gear Up for Ramadan Moon Sighting Tomorrow

Both public and private schools with the MoE curriculum can decide if they want to teach Arabic Language, Islamic Education, Social Studies, and Moral Education, as separate subjects from the first to fourth grades.

Education professionals under the national academic committee evaluated the Salama series to ensure that it meets current demands and UAE’s educational goals. Launched in December last year, the national academic committee consists of specialists from the University of Sharjah, the University of Birmingham Dubai, Zayed University, Mohamed Bin Zayed University, UAE University, and the Khalifa Award for Education.

ALSO READ Govt Launches World-Class IT Training Program for Thousands of Youngsters

The committee held several meetings in the last three months to discuss curriculum design, teaching, and educational outcomes. Subsequently, it presented a detailed report comprising medium and long-term recommendations to be implemented.

About Salama Series

Salama Series is a set of core subjects taught in UAE schools. It is named after Salama bint Butti School, the first government school for girls in Abu Dhabi. The subjects include Arabic Language, Islamic Education, Social Studies, Mathematics, Physical Education, Science, and Moral Education.